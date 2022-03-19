1-year-old girl grazed in head in Belmont Cragin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 1-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting in Belmont Cragin Friday evening.

The girl was in the back of a car in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when someone in a white sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck her, police said.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Five detectives were investigating.