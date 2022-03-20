CFD ambulance transporting gunshot victim gets hit by SUV in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An ambulance rushing to a gunshot victim to the hospital was struck by a sport-utility vehicle in Ashburn Sunday afternoon.

At 12:35 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot in the right arm in the 6300 block of South Troy Street in Chicago Lawn.

He was in good condition when he was placed in an ambulance to be taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. But on the way, police said the Fire Department ambulance was hit by an SUV while headed south on Pulaski Road at 79th Street.

A 26-year-old woman was ricing the SUV east on 79th Street when she hit the ambulance on the rear passenger side, police said. The SUV flipped over and came to rest in the middle of the intersection, police said.

The two paramedics and the driver of the car were uninjured and refused treatment, according to the Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV got a ticket for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.