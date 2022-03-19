Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.