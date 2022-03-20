Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood.
It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister.
Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night.
Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots.
SWAT teams were called as a precaution.
Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment.
Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head.
