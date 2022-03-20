Watch CBS News

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. 

It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. 

Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. 

Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. 

SWAT teams were called as a precaution. 

Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. 

Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 

First published on March 19, 2022 / 11:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.