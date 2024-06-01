1 dead, 11 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed, and 11 others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 41.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 41-year-old man was shot and killed just after 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street.

Police said the man was near a sidewalk when he was approached by two gunmen who fired shots. The victim was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old woman was hurt in a drive-by shooting in the 8300 block of South Crandon Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The woman was near the sidewalk when she was approached by a vehicle and someone from inside fired shots. She was struck in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Hours later, a 17-year-old girl was shot while at a family gathering around 10:14 p.m. in the 800 block of West 54th Street. She was standing in the street when a man fired shots from an alley and struck her in the right ankle.

She was taken to U of C by a family member in good condition.

Four men were hospitalized, including the victim, in a fight-turned-shooting in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was in front of his home when an argument ensued with three known men who began to attack him. During the altercation, the victim, a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his handgun and shot the attackers.

All four were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The offenders: A 29-year-old man was shot five times in the torso and was taken to Mt. Sinai. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, and a 55-year-old man was shot in the neck. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai with blunt force trauma to the head and body.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Two men, 23 and 26, were struck by gunfire just before midnight in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.

Police say the victims were on the street when someone fired shots in the area. The 23-year-old was struck four times in the right leg and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 26-year-old was also hit in the right leg and taken to Stroger in good condition.

Both victims refused to answer questions about the incident, police said.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 2:59 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Spaulding Avenue, two men, 44 and 33, were found shot by officers. The 44-year-old was struck in the left foot, and the 33-year-old was hit in the cheek. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition and refused to answer any questions about the shooting.

At 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 of South Western Avenue, a 19-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He self-transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the body.



At 8:19 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street, a 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.



Check back for updates.