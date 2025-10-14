Woman charged with shooting another driver during fight on Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago's south suburbs

A woman has been charged with shooting another driver along the Bishop Ford Freeway over the weekend, after getting into a fight along the shoulder of the expressway.

Valencia Carwell, 33, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated domestic battery.

Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police said, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway near 159th Street in South Holland.

The victim's vehicle had broken down and was parked on the right shoulder when Carwell, who knew the victim, arrived in a second vehicle and the two got into a fight, police said. Carwell shot the victim multiple times.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Troopers arrested Carwell at the scene.

Carwell was due to make her first court appearance on Tuesday in Markham.