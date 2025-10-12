Shooting shuts down northbound Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago's south suburbs

Northbound lanes were closed on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago's south suburbs early Sunday morning after a report of a shooting.

At 2:33 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a report of a shooting on the northbound Bishop Ford (I-94) at 159th Street in South Holland for an expressway shooting.

Following the shooting, all northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was diverted off at 159th Street.

State police did not specify whether anyone was injured in the shooting or any other further details.