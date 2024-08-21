"Jazzed as hell": Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers fumbles through DNC roll call

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, "jazzed as hell," fumbles through DNC roll call Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, "jazzed as hell," fumbles through DNC roll call 02:03

CHICAGO — A flustered Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by a group of cheesehead-wearing supporters, fumbled through the state's roll call at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday evening.

As House of Pain's "Jump Around" boomed from the speakers, Evers started off by listing the major Wisconsin sports teams — including the Badgers, the Brewers, and the Bucks — but he started off by naming the Green Bay Packers, which was met by boos from the Illinois crowd.

He then showed his appreciation for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, along with Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Kokane.

"I'm here because I'm jazzed as hell," Evers continued, "to announce that Wisconsin casts one vote present and 94 votes for ... for ... for ... whoa, where are we at? Got me going here. Former Wisconsinite, former state ... oh my god ..."

Evers trailed off and looked up at the secretary of the DNC Jason Rae on stage, at which point the cheesehead-wearing crowd started cheering "we love you Tony!"

"Ninety-four votes for," Evers tried to continue, before the crowd started chanting "Tony, Tony Tony!"

"I'll get there, Jason, I'll get there," Evers said. "Ninety-four votes for former Wisconsinite, Vice President and our next President of the United States of America, Kamala Hah-Harris!"

The end of his speech was again met with cheers and applause.

On Wednesday morning, Evers posted a response on X.

"Holy mackerel — sometimes the jazz gets the best of ya, folks," he wrote.

Getty Images

Harris briefly lived in Madison, where her parents taught at the University of Wisconsin. She was not at the DNC on Wednesday evening but was instead campaigning in Milwaukee.

Former President Barack Obama headlined the second night of the convention, delivering a spirited address about his hope for the future and an earnest tribute to his former vice president, Mr. Biden. Former first lady Michelle Obama also urged Democrats to unite behind Harris.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to deliver the keynote address on Wednesday evening.