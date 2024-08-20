Watch Live: DNC Night 2 with Obama, Bernie Sanders set to speak

The second night of the Democratic National Convention is getting underway Tuesday evening, with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama set to address delegates in their hometown of Chicago.

Barack Obama's speech comes 20 years after he delivered the keynote address to the 2004 DNC in Boston, a performance that rocketed him to nationwide fame and, four years later, the party's presidential nomination. On Tuesday, he will make the case for Vice President Kamala Harris, who was an early supporter of his insurgent 2008 bid.

Tuesday's session will also feature speeches from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont who ran for the presidency himself in 2016, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump will also get their turn on stage, including Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former White House press secretary who has since become an outspoken detractor.

The convention kicked off Monday with an address from President Biden, who stepped aside to make way for Harris last month. The former president delivered an enthusiastic and emotional speech endorsing Harris as his successor, vowing to be the "best volunteer" for her campaign.

Tuesday's session is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS News is bringing you live coverage of the DNC in the video player at the top of this page, but if you want to watch all the speeches in their entirety, you can stream them live here:

Follow along with the latest from the DNC below:

Emhoff to tell convention Harris is "ready to lead"

Emhoff, Harris' husband, is poised to address the convention on its second night and will tell the crowd of assembled delegates and Democratic luminaries that Harris is a "happy warrior" who is prepared to lead the country.

"Now that the country needs her, she's showing you what we already know: she's ready to lead, she brings both joy and toughness to this task, and she will be a great president who we will all be proud of," Emhoff will say, according to excerpts of his remarks released by the Democratic National Convention Committee.

Emhoff, the first person to hold the role of second gentleman, will also praise Harris' passion and toughness, saying it will benefit the nation.

"America, in this election, you have to decide who to trust with your family's future," he will say, according to the remarks. "I trusted Kamala with our family's future. It was the best decision I ever made."

How to watch the DNC

CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the night and will stream the major keynote speeches. Watch live in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device.

A live feed of all of the speeches can be found here.

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Find your local CBS station here.

Who's speaking at the DNC tonight?

Here's the full list of speakers for Tuesday night at the DNC:

Jaime Harrison , chairman of the Democratic National Committee

, chairman of the Democratic National Committee Mitch Landrieu , DNC Night 2 co-chair and committee co-chair

, DNC Night 2 co-chair and committee co-chair Jason Carter , former President Jimmy Carter's grandson

, former President Jimmy Carter's grandson Jack Schlossberg , President John F. Kennedy's grandson

, President John F. Kennedy's grandson Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta

Kyle Sweetser , former Trump voter

, former Trump voter Stephanie Grisham , Trump's former White House press secretary

, Trump's former White House press secretary Nabela Noor , content creator

, content creator Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan

of Michigan Kenneth Stribling , retired Teamster

, retired Teamster Ceremonial roll call, with remarks from the Minnesota and California delegations

Ana Navarro

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

of Vermont Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois

of Illinois Ken Chenault , business executive

, business executive Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico

of New Mexico Angela Alsobrooks , Democratic Senate candidate from Maryland

, Democratic Senate candidate from Maryland John Giles , mayor of Mesa, Arizona

, mayor of Mesa, Arizona Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

of Illinois Douglas Emhoff , second gentleman

, second gentleman Michelle Obama , former first lady

, former first lady Barack Obama, former president