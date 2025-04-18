Outgoing Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's name removed from outside Village Hall

Tiffany Henyard still has a couple of weeks left to serve as mayor of Dolton, Illinois, but crews have already removed her name from the sign outside the village hall, as Trustee Jason House prepares to be sworn in as the new mayor next month.

House will take the oath of office on May 5, after he easily defeated Henyard in the Democratic primary in February, taking nearly 88% of the vote, and cruised to victory in the April 1 general election, winning 95% of the vote over independent mayoral candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's name was removed from the sign at Dolton Village Hall on April 18, 2025, as newly elected Mayor Jason House prepares to take office on May 5, 2025. Jason House

While Henyard's name has been removed from the sign outside Dolton Village Hall, she remains listed as mayor on the village website.

House campaigned on "cleaning house" after the small south suburban community gained the national spotlight with the antics, questionable spending, and federal probes surrounding the one-term mayor Henyard. Henyard is the subject of a federal investigation, and her administration's spending was audited by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

House now has the task of getting Dolton back on track — starting with trying to get the village out of the red.

Meanwhile, the investigations into suspected wrongdoing by Henyard continue to advance in grand jury inquiries.

Incoming Dolton Mayor Jason House's name was added to the sign outside Dolton Village Hall on April 18, 2025, ahead of his swearing in as the new mayor on May 5, 2025. Jason House

After his election win on April 1, House said it is imperative that the village and township look to the future.

"It's, how do we clean up the community?" House said. "Whatever has been done in the past has to be addressed and accounted for, and out mandate is to make sure that we pick up the pieces and move the community forward together."

Henyard has stepped away from the spotlight since House won the mayor's race. She did not show up for what would have been her final village board meeting on April 7. She's also on her way out as Thornton Township supervisor, after the township's Democratic Party Chairman Napoleon Harris got her removed from the ballot, and won the seat himself in April.

