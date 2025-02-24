High early voter turnout for Dolton, Illinois primary with embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard on ballot

Embattled Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard is running for reelection, and will face a village trustee in a primary on Tuesday.

Dolton is one of many Illinois communities with primary elections on Tuesday. Residents of the south Chicago suburb emphasized the importance of the primary.

Along Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, a crew has been trying to convince anyone going grocery shopping to get out and vote. Under the brand "Clean House," Dolton Village Trustee Jason House is running against Henyard.

House and Henyard were part of the same ticket in 2021. Now they are rivals.

On Monday night, House and his campaign staff were out leafleting and encouraging Food 4 Less customers to vote for him.

Meanwhile, one woman took issue in particular with a recent brawl that happened during a meeting of the Thornton Township Board, which is a separate governing body from the Village of Dolton, but of which Henyard is also supervisor.

"We need prayer, you all, because Dolton came down," said one woman who already voted early. "I'm just really upset about the fight."

The woman is not alone, Dolton has experienced a high early voter turnout.

"I think we're up to 1,500 votes — 1,500 people that have early voted," said House. "Last time, there was only 2,800 people that voted."

According to election records, only 9.5% of registered voters cast a ballot in 2021 when Henyard won her first term.

House said he expects the numbers to be vastly higher this time around.

"We're thinking we'll get up to between 4,500 and 5,000 voters," he said. "I think we'll have some record numbers coming in at that, and people will, their voice will be heard."

While House and his campaign were out rallying up final supporters even the night before the election, Henyard has been absent from the campaign trail for weeks.

"It means she's running from her responsibilities," he said, "and I mean, I figure if you want to pass the buck with the trustees, you can pass the seat with it."

On Monday night, Henyard was a no-show to a Thornton Township meeting she herself called. Yet Henyard has made herself seen and heard online making rap videos.

Henyard won the Dolton mayoral race in 2021 as a reform candidate.

In 2022, Henyard was the subject of a failed recall effort. Voters cast their ballots in favor of recalling Henyard in June of that year, but Henyard fought the referendum in court, and the Illinois Appellate Court threw out the recall votes.

This ruling resulted in Henyard breaking into her rendition of the 1979 disco hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead. This happened at a village board meeting in October 2022.

But the trouble has persisted for Henyard. Her village hall has become the focus of an FBI probe.

Village trustees also brought in former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who found Henyard mismanaged finances through lavish spending while regularly avoiding questions about it.

"There was a concerted, systematic effort on behalf of Mayor Henyard and others in her administration to hide the true financial condition of the Village of Dolton from the trustees and from members of the public," Lightfoot said as she presented the findings of her investigation in January.

Controversy has dogged Henyard in her role as Thornton Township supervisor too. When a critic took the mic and used an expletive to describe her last month, fists flew and chaos broke out at the township board meeting — the first she had attended in a while.

Meanwhile, will not be on the April 1 ballot for reelection as Thornton Township supervisor, following Democratic Party Caucus for the township in which Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris won the ballot spot.

Henyard fled a lawsuit over this decision, but the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge.

On Tuesday, Dolton voters will decide if they want to stick with Henyard or move forward.