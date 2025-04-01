Jason House easily elected mayor of Dolton, Illinois after defeating Tiffany Henyard in Feb. primary

Dolton Village Trustee Jason House was elected mayor of the south Chicago suburb Tuesday, and the sign outside Dolton Village Hall announcing Mayor Tiffany Henyard will soon come down.

House won the race with more than 95% of the vote, up against Rebuilding Dolton Party candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan. House dispatched Henyard in the February Democratic mayoral primary.

"It feels amazing, but most important, it's a change of times for the community, and it shows that we are really united looking for a new direction and a new day," House said Tuesday night.

House campaigned on "cleaning house" after the small south suburban community gained the national spotlight with the antics, questionable spending, and federal probes surrounding the one-term mayor Henyard. Henyard is the subject of a federal investigation, and her administration's spending was audited by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

House now has the task of getting Dolton back on track — starting with trying to get the village out of the red.

"We're going to make sure that we do the most intelligent thing — and common sense. We're not wasting money on security details," House said. "We're going to look at expenses to make sure that they're prudent; we're responsible with it."

House celebrated Tuesday with Thornton Township Democratic Party Chairman Napoleon Harris. Harris ousted Henyard from the ballot for Thornton Township supervisor — an office she also now holds — and ran himself.

Harris was also victorious in his race for that seat, winning with 75% of the vote. Henyard is out of both jobs, as township supervisor and Dolton mayor, while her political career is on hold.

Meanwhile, the investigations into suspected wrongdoing by Henyard continue to advance in grand jury inquiries.

House said it is imperative that the village and township look to the future.

"It's, how do we clean up the community?" House said. "Whatever has been done in the past has to be addressed and accounted for, and out mandate is to make sure that we pick up the pieces and move the community forward together."

House and Harris celebrated their victory at Beggars Pizza in Lansing, Illinois. Many supporters left with big smiles, saying, "Change is coming," and, "Victory was tonight" — a clear indication that they were over Henyard.