Lori Lightfoot to provide final summary of investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's spending

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide her final summary of her investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Lightfoot was hired by the Dolton Board of Trustees to investigate Henyard's alleged misuse of public money.

The investigation started last April, and the results are expected Monday night. The same investigation already revealed that the South Suburban Village had a negative balance of more than $3.5 million.

Lightfoot's probe focuses on Henyard's alleged misuse of village money including overspending on credit cards and a controversial Las Vegas trip involving a sexual assault claim.

Henyard has repeatedly denied these allegations.

How to watch Lori Lightfoot's summary

What : Ex-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's summary of her investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

: Ex-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's summary of her investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard. Date: Jan. 27, 2025

Jan. 27, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. CT

6 p.m. CT Watch: On the CBS Chicago YouTube page.

Lightfoot revealed her preliminary findings last August. She found that overtime, especially with two officers, kept jumping year after year, and credit card spending was out of control.

Lightfoot also revealed there was $40,000 in unaccounted-for money spent on Amazon.

Henyard originally vetoed calls for an investigation into herself but that was overturned by trustees.

At the same time, the FBI is conducting an investigation of Henyard for financial misconduct, including out-of-state travel, big purchases, and potential corruption in both Dolton and Thornton townships, where Henyard is a supervisor.

