Thornton Township, Illinois elects new trustee after Supervisor Tiffany Henyard was denied pick

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A special election was held Tuesday to pick a new Thornton Township trustee — a pick that Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard wanted to make herself.

New trustee Stephanie Wiedeman won nomination and was sworn in at the Tuesday night assembly. She replaced Jerry Jones, who resigned.

Trustees Chris Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle had refused to attend meeting since Jones' resignation this past fall. Under statute, Henyard as supervisor had 60 days to appoint someone.

The trustees' absence prevented a quorum, and thus prevented Henyard from making that appointment before those 60 days passed.

Henyard was noticeably absent from the special election.

Wiedeman said she could not say under all circumstances whether she would side with the Gonzalez and Carlisle or with Henyard.

"I am going to be the voice of the residents," Wiedeman said. "That means I'm on the side of what I think is best for the collective."

Wiedeman will serve until May 2025 when the new trustees are sworn in.

Last month, a Democratic Party Caucus for Thornton Township resulted in Henyard herself being denied a place on the ballot for reelection as township supervisor. She lost to Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris, who also serves as the Thornton Township Democratic committeeman.

In Thornton Township, a fight has also ensued over lapsed insurance.

Henyard continues to face criticism of her spending as supervisor of Township and separately as mayor of Dolton.