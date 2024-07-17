The most stunning moments during Chicago's wild weather

Trees down, power out for many in south, southwest Chicago suburbs after storms

The tornadoes and severe storms that walloped the Chicago area on Sunday and Monday were stunning in their ferocity and breadth.

Here are some of the most significant moments of a wild two days of Chicago weather.

How many tornadoes were in Chicago?



The National Weather Service said there were 29 possible tornado tracks on Sunday and Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the NWS confirmed six tornadoes on Sunday and 11 on Monday, but that total will likely increase as storm surveys still need to be done at about a dozen other locations. The tornado tracks were spread from Rockford, Illinois, to Northwest Indiana.

How strong were the tornadoes around Chicago?

Of the 17 confirmed tornadoes, all were rated EF-0 to EF-1, meaning the twisters generated winds between 65 and 110 miles per hour.

One of the strongest slammed the West Side of Chicago with 100-mile-per-hour winds, which, experts say, is relatively rare.

That tornado started just south of the Eisenhower Expressway between Sacramento and Western, crossed the expressway at Ashland, and then plowed eastward over the Kennedy Expressway between Adams and Washington before ending at the Chicago River.

Tornadoes at both Chicago airports

CBS News Chicago's David Yeomans reports that separate tornadoes struck Midway and O'Hare international airports simultaneously on Monday night. The tornado at Midway moved a Southwest Airlines 737.

Here is a video of the scene at O'Hare as the tornado touched down.

Power outages

At its peak, more than 400,000 customers in the Chicago area lost power. ComEd and NIPSCO, which serves Northwest Indiana, said it will be a few days before customers return online.

One death was reported from an NW Indiana tornado

A woman was killed after a tree fell on a home during severe storms near Cedar Lake, Indiana, Monday night. According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Laura Nagel. Her manner of death was listed in connection with the severe storm damage.

Rare number of tornado warnings

Each and every county in the CBS Chicago viewing area was under a tornado warning at some point Monday night, an exceedingly rare phenomenon.