I-55 reopens days after downed power lines close expressway near Channahon, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — I-55 reopened early Thursday morning after an unprecedented tornado outbreak in the Chicago area downed power lines onto the expressway.

All lanes reopened around 3:30 a.m.

Illinois State Police got the call just after 9 p.m. Monday, after 100 mph winds brought down high-voltage power lines onto cars and trucks. The power lines and trapped vehicles were still blocking the interstate by Wednesday evening.

Two trucks, including a semi-truck, were stuck in the roadway. The drivers were injured in the crash and are expected to recover.

On Wednesday night, 25 tornadoes were confirmed in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Sunday and Monday night. The Channahon tornado made it east-northeast all the way to south suburban Matteson—a track of 28.9 miles.

In addition to I-55, the same tornado knocked out power to Exxon Mobil's Joliet refinery—which could take days to get back to normal. The consequence could be an uptick in gas prices.

Reporting downed lines, power outages

Thousand of people in the Chicago area are still without power Thursday.

Anyone who sees a downed wire is advises to stay away from it and assume that it is energized.

ComEd customers can report outages or downed power lines by calling 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661) or going online.

Customers can also check the live outage map.