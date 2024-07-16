Woman dies after tree falls on Northwest Indiana home during severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a home during severe storms near Cedar Lake, Indiana Monday night.

The National Weather Service reported at least 10 tornadoes on the ground Monday night as dangerous storms hit the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana for a second night.

Lake County officials responded to the home, at 8902 W. 141st Lane, where a tree fell around 10:20 p.m.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Laura Nagel. Her manner of death was listed in connection with the severe storm damage.

It is not clear if any other injuries were reported.

Chicago area storm damage

Tree damage was also widespread throughout the Chicago aera and beyond. Trees with a trunk diameter of 2 to 3 feet were snapped or uprooted by the storm.

The Chicago Fire Department reported numerous trees and power lines down around the city, several areas without power, and some transformers burning and power lines broken. The CFD warned that voltage from live power lines may be charging the wet ground—causing a shock risk.

Three nights of storms

Monday night made the third night of storms for Chicago area, and by far the worst. But the severe weather that hit hard Sunday night was no joke either.

The NWS confirmed three tornadoes also touched down in the Chicago area Sunday night—two on the city's South Side and one in Elburn. They all had an EF rating of 0.