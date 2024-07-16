NWS counts 29 possible tornado tracks in Chicago area Monday night; tornado touched down in West Loop area

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday was investigating 29 potential tornado tracks from the powerful and dangerous storms that hit the area the night before.

Five individual tornadoes have been confirmed so far. One of the tornadoes, an EF-1, hit the Near West Side of Chicago and far western portions of the Loop. A tornado ranking at least EF-1 also hit near Channahon, and another EF-1 hit the Bristol and Oswego areas in Kendall County.

An EF-0 tornado, or greater, also caused damage in Justice and Bridgeview, and another at least EF-0 tornado struck in Crown Point, Indiana. Under the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-0 involves 3-second gusts of 65 to 85 mph, while an EF-1 has 3-second gusts of 86 to 110 mph.

The amount of damage caused by each of these tornadoes was not immediately learned. But in Oswego, heavy winds uprooted large trees, which toppled over onto homes and cars. One Oswego resident said she heard a crash that was "like a bomb."

Large trees were uprooted from streets in the West Loop. On Madison Street, some of the toppled trees damaged cars.

Downed trees blocking streets and driveways were also seen in Bridgeview.

The NWS has not yet released specifics on a possible large tornado reported on the ground at O'Hare International Airport Monday night, and another possible tornado at Midway International Airport. A tornado was also reported during the storms in Sugar Grove.

Monday night was the consecutive night of tornadoes in the Chicago area, and also the second consecutive night that tornadoes touched down in the city — a rare phenomenon unto itself. On Sunday night, two tornadoes were confirmed on the city's South Side, and a third in Elburn.

More than 200,000 Chicago area ComEd customers woke up Tuesday morning to power outages caused by the severe storm damage with flooding and downed trees.

A woman was killed after a tree fell on a home during severe storms near Cedar Lake, Indiana, Monday night. According to the Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Laura Nagel. Her manner of death was listed in connection with the severe storm damage.