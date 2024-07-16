Thousands without power Tuesday after tornadoes, severe storms in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornadoes and severe storms left thousands of Chicago-area residents with power outages Tuesday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., ComEd reported around 4,500 customers remain without power across the area.

ComEd said about 80% of customers can expect their power to be restored by Wednesday afternoon. The remaining outages could be restored by Friday.

The National Weather Service reported there may have been as many as 10 tornadoes on the ground during the evening.

Early Tuesday morning, ComEd crews were seen working at Cumberland and Maple Avenues in Norridge after strong winds pushed power lines, impacting area residents.

Tens of thousands of ComEd customers across northern Illinois lost power due to the storms on Monday night. At of 11:10 p.m., more than 303,000 customers were without power.

ComEd asks that customers report outages or downed power lines by calling 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661), or going online.