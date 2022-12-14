Department of Education mistakenly sends millions of student loan forgiveness emails

Department of Education mistakenly sent millions of student loan forgiveness emails

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you got an email saying your student loans were forgiven it's an error.

The Department of Education mistakenly sent out about nine million of those last month.

In reality, no one has received debt forgiveness.

President Joe Biden's debt relief program is still blocked by the federal courts.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in February with a decision expected in June.