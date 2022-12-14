Watch CBS News
Local News

Department of Education mistakenly sends millions of student loan forgiveness emails

/ CBS Chicago

Department of Education mistakenly sent millions of student loan forgiveness emails
Department of Education mistakenly sent millions of student loan forgiveness emails 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you got an email saying your student loans were forgiven it's an error.

The Department of Education mistakenly sent out about nine million of those last month.

In reality, no one has received debt forgiveness.

President Joe Biden's debt relief program is still blocked by the federal courts.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in February with a decision expected in June. 

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.