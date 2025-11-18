Man shot, killed by ICE agent in Franklin Park was hit in neck, autopsy says

New information was released on Tuesday about the deadly shooting by ICE agents in northwest suburban Franklin Park back in September.

A Department of Homeland Security official said the agent was trying to make an arrest on the morning of Friday, Sept. 12, but the man resisted and tried to drive his vehicle into agents. An agent then opened fire.

The incident ended when the undocumented driver, who was later identified as 38-year-old Mexican immigrant Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, crashed into a truck.

An autopsy report showed that Villegas-Gonzales was shot in the neck at close range and also suffered gunshot graze wounds to two fingers. The toxicology report found he also had cocaine in his system at the time of the shooting. He had just dropped his child off at daycare when he was pulled over.

The Trump administration claimed Villegas-Gonzales dragged an ICE agent with his car and severely injured him. However, body cam video captured the agent describing his own injuries as "nothing major."