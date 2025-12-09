Gov. JB Pritzker signs bills protecting Illinois immigrants from federal immigration enforcement

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a slate of legislation Tuesday morning to protect immigrants from "unjust" federal immigration enforcement actions.

Thousands of people were arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents during two and a half months of heightened enforcement action the Trump administration dubbed Operation Midway Blitz.

Pritzker signed the bill at La Villita Community Church at 2300 S. Millard Street in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, which saw intense ICE raids in which federal agents deployed tear gas and detained several people, including U.S. citizens and two city employees.

Pritzker said the set of bills he's signing into law Tuesday will expand legal protections for the people of Illinois.

"Together, we're sending a message to Donald Trump, to Kristi Noem, to Gregory Bovino and anyone else seeking to terrorize our people: your divisiveness and brutality are not welcome here," the governor said.

The legislation will require hospitals, schools and childcare centers to protect information about students', patients' and clients' immigration status, and to complete organizational planning to uphold the rights of those they serve in the event of immigration enforcement activity.

Pritzker also signed a bill passed by the General Assembly in October that prohibits civil immigration arrests at court hearings and court buildings.

Finally, the slate of legislation will also allow people to file civil lawsuits against law enforcement officers who violate Illinois or U.S. constitutional rights of members of the public, Pritzker said.

"No one is above the law, especially those wearing a badge representing the law," said the governor.

Tuesday's bills signing comes about a month after Pritzker issued an executive order creating a commission to keep a permanent record of alleged civil rights abuses by federal agents in Chicago.