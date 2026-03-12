Group calls for special prosecutor to investigate federal agent actions in Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago

A group is pushing for a special prosecutor to investigate federal agent actions in Chicago during Operation Midway Blitz — the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the city.

The Chicago law firm Loevy & Loevy is leading the effort. The firm has been battling the federal government in court for months.

The group calling for the special prosecutor alleges that agents violated the law during Operation Midway Blitz.

A petition signed by more than 200 people and organizations calls for a special prosecutor.

The firm said there has been no federal or state investigation or prosecution of law enforcement officials.

The group will meet at noon in Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago to discuss their push.

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke is against the idea of a special prosecutor.

She said the petition is "frivolous, contrary to centuries of legal precedent and court rulings, riddled with factual errors, and ultimately hampers my office's ability to hold ICE agents accountable."

Those calling for the special prosecutor took a shot at O'Neill Burke, saying Illinois law allows for the appointment of a special prosecutor when the elected state's attorney "actual conflict of interest in the cause, proceeding, or other matter." The group said its petition to be filed Thursday would accuse O'Neill Burke of an "untenable" conflict of interest due to "inaction," and accusing her of "turning a blind eye to egregious acts of violence that have occurred in her jurisdiction."