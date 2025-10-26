Neighbors react after federal agents deployed tear gas in Old Irving Park

Tear gas was deployed in a Northwest Side neighborhood during the weekend, which violated orders by a federal judge.

An attorney and former prosecutor with the Cook County State's Attorney was in the middle of the chaos. He said he never thought to see what happened in his neighborhood and that the chemicals nearly set his block on fire.

Brian Kolp lives on Kildare, a picture-perfect area of Old Irving Park that turned into what looked like a war zone Saturday morning. He said he was drinking coffee and watching the news when federal agents went after a man working on a house nearby.

"I could see two fully uniformed agents in military fatigues literally tackling a guy right here in my front lawn," Kolp said.

He said that about ten minutes later, tear gas was deployed at the opposite end of the block.

"I certainly didn't hear any agents yelling that they were about to use it," he said.

As Kolp knows, they were supposed to. He's a former prosecutor and represented Chicago police officers in civil rights cases.

This month, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order that blocked federal agents from using chemical agents unless they see a need and give out two warnings.

"I am aware that Judge Ellis specifically ordered CBP and ICE to give an audible warning before they were going to deploy any chemical agents," he said.

As the tear gas was blowing fumes around the neighborhood, Kolp said two people, including his neighbor, who had just gotten home from a run, were detained for reasons Kolp doesn't know. After this, he decided to pick up a tear gas canister.

"I knew that piece of evidence would be critical for the judge to understand what the facts are."

He also noticed a charred pile of leaves nearby, which he said were from the chemical agents.

"One of my neighbors had to use bottles of water to put out the fire that was started next to a vehicle over there."

And while the neighborhood tries to get back to a sense of normalcy on Sunday, Kolp says these federal agents need to be held accountable. The question is who is going to do that.

"If the court tells you to do something, you essentially give the court the middle finger and continue to do that, then we are at a serious point in terms of like our country," Kolp said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol control commander Gregory Bovino was ordered by a judge to appear in court after he was accused of deploying tear gas in Little Village just last week.

Kolp also says he noticed federal agents not wearing body cameras, which violates another court order.