Federal agents deploy tear gas, detain delivery worker in separate operations on Northwest Side

Federal immigration agents were seen in neighborhoods on the city's Northwest Side Saturday morning, including in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, where families were gathered for a Halloween celebration.

The two incidents happened in the old Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods. Witnesses described what they saw as "disturbing."

Tear gas was deployed by federal agents who were surrounded by people in the middle of a residential street in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

It happened on the 3700 block of Kildare Avenue just before 10 a.m. as families were getting ready for a Halloween parade and party nearby.

Jill Damato said the incident happened in front of her home and called it "chaotic." She said agents were focused on a landscape worker, who they detained, along with at least three other people, according to officials.

"My car had two empty canisters under it, so I had to go get it washed," she said.

Damato said she was disturbed by the use of teargas and the feds' presence in her neighborhood.

"This whole 'getting the worst of the worst,' 9 a.m. on a Saturday, a guy who's raking up leaves, I don't think that who we figured they would be going after," she said.

Over in Avondale, security video shows a delivery worker being tackled inside Adrian's Fresh Market on West Diversey around 9:30 a.m.

"He's been here like maybe four years. He comes every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday morning also," said Adrian Guallpa, general manager.

Adrian and Priscilla work in the store owned by their family. They said the man detained by agents is named Nacho, and they have known him for years. The incident happened in front of Priscilla, who said she was left in shock.

"He looked at me and he just said 'help me' and I never saw that in anyone's eyes before," she said. "I just froze, and now I'm just upset because I could've done something."

Nacho was taken away, with only his ball cap left behind from when he was thrown to the ground.

The Illinois Driver's Alliance said 10 rideshare drivers were also detained on Saturday at a spot designated for rideshare drivers at O'Hare Airport — bringing the total of drivers detained to at least 50.

On Tuesday, Customs Border Patrol commander at large Greg Bovino is ordered to appear before a judge to further discuss concerns over the feds' use of tactics such as tear gas.