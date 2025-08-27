2 dead, up to 20 victims in Minneapolis shooting at Annunciation Catholic School; shooter dead

Two people are dead and as many as 20 people are injured after a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

Multiple federal sources tell CBS News that the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting triggered a massive law enforcement response at West 54th Street between Harriet and Garfield avenues. Minneapolis police said there is no active threat to the public.

A city councilperson tells WCCO that two students are dead and seven others are in critical condition.

There are at least 10 children at a nearby hospital, according to Bishop Kevin Kenny, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Five others are at Children's Minnesota.

Authorities say there will be a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Officials to update on south Minneapolis shooting

What : City, public safety officials release information on active police presence at Church of the Annunciation

: City, public safety officials release information on active police presence at Church of the Annunciation When: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on CBS News Minnesota or on YouTube.

Federal sources say the shooter, a man, was wearing all black and carrying a rifle. Authorities are searching for any additional weapons.

The shooting started around 8:45 a.m. According to a school schedule, there was an all-school mass at 8:15 a.m.

Authorities added that the public is advised to stay away from the area of West 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet avenues. Families of children at the school can go to a reunification area at Annunciation School on 525 West 54th Street.

WCCO

Several agencies, including the FBI, state patrol and Minneapolis police are at the scene.

Gov. Tim Walz said he had been briefed on the shooting.

"I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz said.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he has been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved," he said.

Parents await news of their children's status after shooting at Annunciation Church on Wednesday morning, Aug. 27, 2025 in Minneapolis. Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated.

contributed to this report.