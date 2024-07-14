Severe storm damages music venue, leaves roadways blocked in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A severe storm that passed through Will County Sunday morning has left downed trees, many without power, and tore the roof off a music venue in Joliet.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the county that lasted until 9:30 a.m., affecting Joliet, Lockport, and New Lenox. The storm brought wind speeds up to 70 mph, ripping off part of the Illinois Rock and Rock Museum and The Forge in downtown Joliet.

Joliet police said large portions of the east and central areas have received significant damage from the storm. Several roadways have been closed or blocked due to fallen trees and debris, and many areas have lost power.

According to ComEd, at last check, there were 175 reported outages in the area, affecting nearly 12,000 customers.

As of Sunday morning, no injuries were reported from the storm.