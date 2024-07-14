Steamy, stormy Sunday in Chicago with feels like temps in triple digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Prepare for a steamy and stormy day in Chicago with feels like temps in triple digits.

A storm cluster from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, may hold together and head towards Chicago Sunday morning.

CBS Chicago has issued a weather alert for heat and storm threats. A Flood Watch is also in effect until 1 p.m.

Midday breaks from rain as the heat builds into the 90s again. The heat index is in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees. There is a storm threat this evening, with all hazards possible.

The peak of heat will be Monday, with a heat index of 100-105 degrees and a severe threat late in the day.

What to expect for Sunday

Steamy and stormy. High 93.

Another round of storms by tonight

Evening strong storms. Muggy and warm. Low 77.

Heat continues for Monday

Extreme heat. Late-day severe threat. High 95.

