Watch CBS News
Weather

Steamy, stormy Sunday in Chicago with feels like temps in triple digits

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Steamy, Stormy day for Chicago
Steamy, Stormy day for Chicago 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS) — Prepare for a steamy and stormy day in Chicago with feels like temps in triple digits.

heat-risk-sunday-714.png
CBS News Chicago

A storm cluster from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, may hold together and head towards Chicago Sunday morning.

storm-threat-714.png
CBS News Chicago

CBS Chicago has issued a weather alert for heat and storm threats. A Flood Watch is also in effect until 1 p.m.

flood-watch-unitl-1-pm-714.png
CBS News Chicago

Midday breaks from rain as the heat builds into the 90s again. The heat index is in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees. There is a storm threat this evening, with all hazards possible.  

feels-like-714.png
CBS News Chicago
storm-threat-monday-714.png
CBS News Chicago

The peak of heat will be Monday, with a heat index of 100-105 degrees and a severe threat late in the day.

monday-extreme-heat-714.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Sunday

Steamy and stormy. High 93.

Another round of storms by tonight

Evening strong storms. Muggy and warm. Low 77.

Heat continues for Monday

Extreme heat. Late-day severe threat. High 95.

7day-714.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.