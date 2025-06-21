Second man charged in connection with accidental shooting death of CPD officer Krystal Rivera

A second man was charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera earlier this month.

Jaylin Arnold, 27, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts including armed violence, possession of a firearm by a repeat felon, and possession of cocaine.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him on Thursday morning in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue for a parole violation. Police said he was also in possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest.

An investigation by CPD's Investigative Response Team determined he had a gun when CPD officers confronted him in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue on the evening of June 5.

Officer Rivera was part of a CPD tactical team on patrol just before 10 p.m. when they tried to conduct an investigatory stop. As they approached, the suspect [Arnold] ran into a nearby apartment building.

Police chased him inside, and sources said Rivera and her partner followed into the apartment on the second floor.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said when officers got to that apartment, they were confronted by a second person armed with a rifle.

Rivera, 36, was accidentally shot in the back by a fellow officer and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Arnold is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

The arrest comes just days after funeral arrangements for officer Rivera were released.

