Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Chicago police Officer Krystal Rivera

Fallen Chicago police Officer Krystal Rivera will be laid to rest next week.

Rivera was accidentally shot and killed by another officer on the night of Thursday, June 5, while chasing an armed suspect into an apartment in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Visitation for Rivera will be held at the Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, at 6901 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 24.

Her funeral is on Wednesday, June 25, at noon at the Living Word Christian Center, at 7600 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park.