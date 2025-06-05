Chicago police officer shot in Chatham neighborhood, search on for suspects

A Chicago police officer was shot and wounded Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police News Affairs said at the scene that an officer was shot at 82nd Street and Drexel Avenue. Police said the officer was a woman, but no further details about her were immediately learned.

Sources said the officer was in critical condition at the time of transport.

Police were looking for suspects Thursday night, News Affairs said. Chicago police and Illinois State Police were seen going through the area at high rates of speed, and officers with long guns were spotted.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Further details were not immediately available.