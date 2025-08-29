Riot Fest founder teaming up with pizza joint to meet John Stamos' demand ahead of festival

The next item on John Stamos' list of demands to perform at Riot Fest is being checked off.

"Riot Mike" Petryshyn is teaming up with the White Sox and Beggar's Pizza for a John Stamos pie at the rate field.The Greek-inspired pie features gyro meat, olives, feta, oregano, artichoke, and roasted red pepper.

Giordano's also jumped in and created "The Stamos Supreme" pizza to help meet the demand.

Stamos' demands to play at Riot Fest

Earlier this month, the actor made a list of demands "begrudgingly" to perform with the Beach Boys as their drummer at this year's Riot Fest.

Some of the demands include:

1. Riot Mike, the founder of the festival, must get a John Stamos tattoo.

2. A John Stamos look-alike contest must be hosted by Riot Fest.

3. A local Chicago pizza restaurant must create a Greek-style pizza named after and in honor of Stamos.

Last week, Petryshyn completed one of the demands by getting inked.

The tattoo depicts an image of a stick of butter with the word "butter" in a faux-Greek font, and Stamos' name in a font that seems to resemble the font used for "Gyros" in Kronos gyros ad posters. Luckily, Stamos approved.

As a result of these demands being met, Stamos will perform with the Beach Boys at Riot Fest on Sept. 20.