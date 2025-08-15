Watch CBS News
Giordano's creates Greek-style pizza named after John Stamos, per his Riot Fest demand

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
One Chicago pizza chain is answering the call following a demand made by John Stamos this week.

On Thursday, the actor made a list of demands in order to perform with the Beach Boys as their drummer at this year's Riot Fest.  

One of those demands includes having a Greek-style pizza created and named in his honor by a local Chicago pizza restaurant.

Well, Giordano's wasted no time in helping organizers by meeting that demand.

They've created "The Stamos Supreme" pizza, created by Gio's own Chef Jesse, topped with spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese. 

the-stamos-supreme.png
Giordano's

In a post on social media, the chain also promised not to make eye contact with his hair, applaud him saying "Riot Fart," and, said while they can't give him a Gibson guitar filled with hummus, they could provide one filled with cheese. 

Stamos will perform at Riot Fest on Sept. 20 in Douglass Park.  

