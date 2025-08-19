Riot Fest founder gets inked to appease John Stamos

Riot Fest is serving up a lineup of nostalgia later this summer — from Blink 182 to Weezer, Green Day, and even Weird Al Yankovic.

But "Riot Mike" Petryshyn, the founder of Riot Fest, is making some serious sacrifices to book John Stamos. From now on, Petryshyn will be taking Stamos' name everywhere he goes.

CBS News Chicago was there as Petryshyn got a tattoo in honor of the actor and musician.

"So we've been now trying to get John Stamos to appear at Riot Fest for 12 years now," said Petryshyn.

It all started as a social media joke. Published reports pointed to a 2013 post on what was then known Twitter that quipped, "I'm a little disappointed that John Stamos hasn't gotten back to us about the Jesse & The Rippers reunion show at Riot Fest."

Who are Jesse and the Rippers? They're a fictional rock band fronted by Stamos' Jesse Katsopolis character in the old ABC sitcom "Full House" — known in particular for their covers of Beach Boys songs.

Jesse and the Rippers are not playing at Riot Fest — Stamos, as he has for several years, will be playing with the Beach Boys. But getting Stamos to Riot Fest in some form has been an obsession for all the dozen years since that tweet was issued.

"We actually did a sculpture of John Stamos in butter," Petryshyn said.

This also happened in 2013.

A dozen years later, Stamos has agreed to take the stage at Riot Fest with the Beach Boys on Sept. 20. Organizers confirmed Stamos will "begrudgingly" join the festival "after over a decade of social media harassment from Riot Fest" under specific circumstances.

The agreement comes with some demands by the actor, including the following:

1. Riot Mike, the founder of the festival, must get a John Stamos tattoo

2. A John Stamos look-alike contest must be hosted by Riot Fest

3. A local Chicago pizza restaurant must create a Greek style pizza named after and in honor of Stamos.

Also on the checklist of requests were a foot run, unlimited hummus served in a guitar, and Stamos masks for the crowd.

Tattoo artist Kevin Leary of Great Lakes Tattoo fulfilled that first demand on Tuesday. The tattoo on Petryshyn's calf is not an image of Stamos, but rather an image of a stick of butter with the word "butter" in a faux-Greek font, and Stamos' name in a font that seems to resemble the font used for "Gyros" in Kronos gyros ad posters.

Petryshyn talked to Stamos in a video call from Great Lakes Tattoo.

"Michael, you look good, man! I'm looking forward to seeing the finished product," Stamos told Petryshyn. "I won't be getting a 'Michael' or 'Riot Fest' tattoo anywhere on my body."

"You shouldn't," replied Petryshyn. "That's a terrible decision."

"I couldn't believe that you were doing this," added Stamos. "I mean, I was like, he's not going to get a real tattoo, is he?"

Well, he did.

CBS

Meanwhile, Chicago's iconic Giordano's got the pizza requirement covered earlier.

Last week they announced the "The Stamos Supreme" pizza, created by Gio's own Chef Jesse, topped with spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese.

Giordano's

In a post on social media, the chain also promised, in line with the demands, not to make eye contact with his hair, applaud him saying, "Riot Fart," and, said while they can't give him a Gibson guitar filled with hummus, they could provide one filled with cheese.

Published reports note that Stamos' association with the Beach Boys dates back to a July 4, 1985, concert when he sat in on drums at one of their concerts in Washington, D.C. He also appeared in the music video for the 1988 Beach Boys song "Kokomo."

Founding member Mike Love and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston front the current Beach Boys lineup. Brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson have all died, and fellow founding member Al Jardine no longer plays with the group.

Again, the Beach Boys, with Stamos, will appear at the festival in Douglass Park on Sept. 20.