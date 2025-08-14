John Stamos says he will "begrudgingly" join Beach Boys at Riot Fest... but with some demands

Actor John Stamos will join the Beach Boys at Riot Fest in Chicago.

He will join the Beach Boys as the drummer on September 20 in Douglas Park. In a joint statement, organizers confirmed Stamos will "begrudgingly" join the festival "after over a decade of social media harassment from Riot Fest."

Organizers said the agreement comes with some demands by the actor, including the follow:

1. Riot Mike, the founder of the festival, must get a John Stamos tattoo

2. A John Stamos look-alike contest must be hosted by Riot Fest

3. A local Chicago pizza restaurant must create a Greek style pizza named after and in honor of Stamos.

Among the list of requests are a foot run, unlimited humus served in a guitar, and Stamos masks for the crowd. Organizers confirmed they will "make every effort to complete this list of demands."

The 2025 Riot Fest lineup includes headlining sets from Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White and Green Day, plus performances from Weird Al Yankovic, Idles, Hanson, Rilo Kiley, The Beach Boys and more.

The full-album sets will be:

Weezer: "The Blue Album"

Sex Pistols: "Nevermind the Bollocks…"

Alkaline Trio: "Maybe I'll Catch Fire"

Bad Religion: "Suffer"

The Pogues: "Rum Sodomy and the Lash"

The Hold Steady: "Separation Sunday"

The Academy Is…: "Almost Here"

The Front Bottoms: "Back on Top"

Knuckle Puck: "Copacetic"

The Bouncing Souls: "How I Spent My Summer Vacation"

Screeching Weasel: "My Brain Hurts"

Helmet: "Betty"

Pegboy: "Strong Reaction"

The Ataris: "So Long, Astoria"

Agnostic Front: "Victim in Pain"

Smoking Popes: "Born to Quit"

The Effigies: "For Ever Grounded"

Samiam: "Astray"

Agent Orange: "Living in Darkness"

Zero Boys: "Vicious Circle"

Tickets are on sale now.

contributed to this report.