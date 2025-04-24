Riot Fest 2025 will feature 20 bands playing 20 full album sets for 20th anniversary, fest says

Riot Fest organizers said that to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary this year, 20 bands will be playing 20 full-album sets, including headliner Weezer playing the complete "Blue Album."

While Riot Fest has featured full-album sets in the past, organizers said this is the most they've ever had in a single year. The full-album sets will be:

Weezer: "The Blue Album"

Sex Pistols: "Nevermind the Bollocks…"

Alkaline Trio: "Maybe I'll Catch Fire"

Bad Religion: "Suffer"

The Pogues: "Rum Sodomy and the Lash"

The Hold Steady: "Separation Sunday"

The Academy Is…: "Almost Here"

The Front Bottoms: "Back on Top"

Knuckle Puck: "Copacetic"

The Bouncing Souls: "How I Spent My Summer Vacation"

Screeching Weasel: "My Brain Hurts"

Helmet: "Betty"

Pegboy: "Strong Reaction"

The Ataris: "So Long, Astoria"

Agnostic Front: "Victim in Pain"

Smoking Popes: "Born to Quit"

The Effigies: "For Ever Grounded"

Samiam: "Astray"

Agent Orange: "Living in Darkness"

Zero Boys: "Vicious Circle"

Riot Fest announced its 2025 lineup Wednesday, featuring headlining sets from Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White and Green Day, plus performances from Weird Al Yankovic, Idles, Hanson, Rilo Kiley, The Beach Boys and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report