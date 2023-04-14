'A real-life hero:' Honoring and celebrating the life of Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family, friends, and first responders turned out to honor, memorialize, and celebrate the life of fallen Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt as he was laid to rest Friday.

Pelt died last Tuesday while battling a fire at a house on South Wallace Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 18-year CFD veteran was 49 years old.

At his funeral Friday at the House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St., everyone described Pelt as generous, hardworking - and a pillar in every community he was a part of. Everyone also said he had a huge heart and smile that would light up the room.

"He was a real-life hero," said Pastor Newton Pelt Jr., the firefighter's cousin.



As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Jermaine Pelt was described as a hero by so many in his life.

"What and incredible lesson Jermaine has taught us all by how he lived," said International Association of Fire Fighters President Ed Kelly.

Pelt was remembered for his heart, his smile, and his dedication to service. The husband, son, brother, and father of two leaves behind an adoring family – including a 6-year-old son Jared, and a daughter, Jorie, whom he had just walked down the aisle.

Pelt, a Chicago native, was a man of faith - described as a leader and pillar of his community.

Pelt also served more than one community. He was a Chicago firefighter of 18 years, but he was also an EMT, instructor at the Fire Academy, and a nurse.

In addition, Pelt was a boxer and a real estate entrepreneur – and his family said he loved to travel. He was also the most loyal friend.

"He was always trying to do better," said a best friend, Tammy. "We spent a lot of time talking about doing better."

Pelt was also remembered as the kind who inspires others to be better.

"Jermaine was the epitome of integrity," said another best friend, Chris Murray. "He did the right thing. He was a loving friend. He was a giving friend."

Pelt's résumé reflected a life dedicated to service - to being there whenever he was needed most, whether the need was a family member or strangers.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt called Pelt a coworker and friend.

"That's what I carry with me - that smile on his face," she said.

Nance-Holt said Pelt was known across the department for his skills in the firehouse kitchen…

"Jermaine possessed a special talent when it came to the kitchen," Nance-Holt said. "There are firehouse cooks, and then there's Jermaine."

Pelt was his element when hosting others. Nance-Holt said that was his heart.

"A story about Jermaine has stuck with and truly captured the essence of who he was," Nance=Holt said. "He was informed by a friend that a patient was lacking essential items. Jermaine used his own funds to purchase those items for someone he never met. We all need to be more like Jermaine these days."

Many said Pelt's heart is one that others should learn from.

"When I think of him, I think of how he lived his life," said Pelt's aunt, Vern Moore. "You know, we come to hear his obituary - but Jermaine wrote his eulogy while he lived."

The way Pelt left his community - fighting a fire in – reflected the way he lived as a pillar in that community for 49 years. He selflessly and bravely gave his all for others - without hesitation – as a hero.

The medal of honor was presented to the Pelt family Friday. It is the highest honor a firefighter can achieve.