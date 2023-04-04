Watch CBS News
Local News

3 firefighters injured after fire spreads to multiple houses in West Pullman

/ CBS Chicago

3 people injured after fire spreads to multiple houses in West Pullman
3 people injured after fire spreads to multiple houses in West Pullman 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three firefighters were injured after a fire spread to multiple houses in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. 

The fire broke out in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street just before 3:40 a.m. Flames spread to two other houses. 

snapshot-2023-04-04t055721-365.jpg

A firefighter went missing and has since been located.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the condition's of the two others have been stabilized. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on April 4, 2023 / 5:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.