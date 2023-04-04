3 firefighters injured after fire spreads to multiple houses in West Pullman

3 people injured after fire spreads to multiple houses in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three firefighters were injured after a fire spread to multiple houses in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street just before 3:40 a.m. Flames spread to two other houses.

A firefighter went missing and has since been located.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the condition's of the two others have been stabilized.

This is a developing story.