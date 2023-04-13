'An amazing thing to see': Mourners line Norridge streets for fallen CFD Lt. Jan Tchoryk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moving tradition on Thursday to honor a fallen hero.

Bells rang during the funeral service for Chicago Fire Department Lt. Jan Tchoryk, who died on the job last week. On Thursday, local residents paid their respects for Chicago Fire Department's Lt. Tchoryk.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with residents who came out to see the procession from the funeral home to the church.

Old Glory soaring high in Norridge for a somber and final salute for the Chicago Fire Department's Lt. Jan Tchoryk.

"It's such a sad, unfortunate event, but it's such an amazing thing to see," said Norridge resident Danielle Digioia.

Lt. Tchoryk's procession stretched from Cumberland Chapels, with firefighters walking down the street to St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church.

A sea of officers and firefighters filled Cumberland Ave for their fallen brother.

Norridge residents like Danielle Digioia lined the street to see the procession from the funeral home to the church. She grew up in a police family and Digioia wanted to bring her two boys to help honor the lieutenant.

"Thank goodness we've never had to come to something like this, but I've always felt it was very important for my children to see how important it is that we recognize the police and fireman, which they risk their lives everyday," said Digioia.

Also among the crowd were Monique Simon and her fiancé Richard Podsada.

"We live right here on Cumberland. We figured we'd walk out and take a walk, take the dog for a walk, pay our respects, of course," Podesta said.

"It's touchy for me, because my godfather served on the fire department. He's retired now. So it makes me think about him and what he gave for his service," Simon said.

Residents said the majority of the neighborhood is filled with officers and firefighters.

"It's a huge thing. Lots of police man and fireman come out, but I think seeing it in person, it's a whole different level of awe. It's not something I would ever imagine."

Fire departments from the Chicago area are making their way to Lt. John Tchoryk's final resting place at St. Nicholas Cemetery. A final silent, procession where family friends and brothers said their goodbyes.

