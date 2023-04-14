Watch CBS News

Funeral Friday for Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Fallen Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt will be laid to rest Friday. 

Pelt died last Tuesday while battling a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 18-year CFD veteran was 49 years old. 

Visitation for Pelt was held Thursday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. Chicago firefighters joined Pelt's family at the visitation, showing their love and support. 

The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at House of Hope Chicago, 352 E. 114th St.

You can watch live coverage on CBS News Chicago at 11 a.m.

 

"We miss you, we love you, and we will see you again soon"

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt's casket arrives at House of Hope for funeral 14:41

The nine-mile journey from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to House of Hope Church drew to a close shortly after 10 a.m., as a fire engine carried fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt's casket to the church.

Hundreds of firefighters and fire academy candidates in dress uniform saluted Pelt's body as it arrived at the church, as two tower ladder trucks hoisted an American flag in his honor, and bagpipes played "Balmoral," a traditional funeral march for fallen firefighters and police officers.

"We miss you, we love you, and we will see you again soon," CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, a firefighter himself, said as pallbearers carried Pelt's casket into the church. 

Pelt's funeral will begin around 11 a.m.

By Kris Habermehl
 

Preparations underway at House of Hope

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe is reporting live outside House of Hope where preparations are underway for the funeral service. 

The procession has started and it will end at House of Hope. 

Funeral being held for fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt 02:15
By Elyssa Kaufman
 

Procession underway for fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt

It's a tough day for the Chicago Fire Department, as for the second day in a row, firefighters are gathering to say their final goodbyes to a fallen brother, at the funeral for firefighter Jermaine Pelt, who died last week. 

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, a firefighter himself, has more from the procession carrying Pelt's casket from the funeral home to House of Hope church.

Procession underway for fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt 06:50
By Kris Habermehl
 

Pelt's family and former classmates to speak at funeral

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt will offer a tribute to fallen Firefighter Jermaine Pelt at his funeral, along with Pelt's father, two former high school classmates, and others. Pastor Newton Pelt Jr. will deliver the eulogy.

By Todd Feurer
 

Funeral preparations underway

A procession from the funeral home to House of Hope church in the Pullman neighborhood will begin around 9 a.m. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. 

Funeral Friday for Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt 01:48
By Mugo Odigwe
Mugo Odigwe
Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

