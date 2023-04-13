'You are not alone': Mourners pay their respects to fallen CFD firefighter Jermaine Pelt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The funeral for Chicago Fire Department Lt. Jan Tchoryk was on the same day the department is remembering CFD firefighter Jermaine Pelt, who died in a house fire in West Pullman, the day before Lt. Tchoryk was stricken.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from Oak Lawn, where hundreds lined up for his visitation.

Slow moving traffic along 103rd and Cicero in Oaklawn as the visitation for CFD's hero, firefighter Jermaine Pelt, is underway with a steady stream of mourners coming into the the funeral home.

Firefighter Pelt was 49 years old and spent 18 years serving the city. Last Tuesday morning, he and his engine company responded to a fire in West Pullman, yet Pelt would not return.

On Thursday, fellow fighters, family and friends filed into the Oak Lawn funeral home to honor a man who they said truly cared about the community, and the community showed just how much they appreciated his sacrifice.

Among those who came out is Juan Cayetano. He hand crafted a memorial wood plaque. Pelt's face is itched in the wood along with his badge number and last alarm. The artist presenting this to Pelt's family as a token of love.

"So I want to represent what my family feels about the hard work firefighters do everyday, so this is it," Cayetano said. "Thank you so much for being there, firefighters and the first responders. You are not alone. Thank you."

Thursday night's visitation runs until 8:00 p.m.

Pelt's funeral will be held Friday at the House of Hope in West Roseland at 11:00 a.m. CBS 2 will carry it live on CBS 2 and our streaming network CBS 2 Chicago.