Neighbors 'really, really nervous' with 11 violent armed robberies in Lakeview, Lincoln Park in less than a week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were four more violent armed robberies in the greater Lakeview area overnight – making for a total of 11 in less than a week in Lakeview and neighboring Lincoln Park.

That includes a disturbing incident early Friday in which Dakota Earley, 23, was shot and critically wounded at Wayne and Webster avenues over a cellphone.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the Lincoln Park community held a meeting about their concerns Tuesday evening. A big turnout was expected ahead of time at the meeting because of the continued concerning crime in the area -- such that the meeting was moved from The Warehouse on Fullerton Avenue to St. Josaphat School, 2245 N. Southport Ave., to accommodate the crowd.

Police tell us they believe some of the crime is connected, but no one is in custody in any of the recent crimes.

"Really, really nervous," said longtime Lakeview resident Greg Baird. "A lot of friends are not going out like they were."

We've heard about that nervous, uneasy feeling from Lakeview to Lincoln Park, with at least 11 armed robberies in the past week.

A 52-year-old man was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center just after 12:30 a.m. after he was robbed at gunpoint in the 1500 block of West Waveland Avenue by two men who took off in a silver sedan.

About 15 minutes later, three people were walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Cornelia Avenue when two men approached, robbing them at gunpoint and taking off in a dark sedan.

Police are not saying if they believe the two Lakeview crimes are connected as they continue to investigate. Police have also not said if these crimes are connected to a robbery at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park, where police say two men were robbed at gunpoint by a group of four men traveling in a gray sport-utility vehicle.

One of the victims, 26, fell to the ground and the robbers took his wallet and an unknown amount of money at gunpoint. The other, 25, ran to safety.

Those three armed robberies all came after the disturbing shooting that critically wounded Earley, which was caught on camera. Earley is still hospitalized after a number of surgeries.

"If detectives determine a link, they will update the Community Alert, which we will disseminate at that time," police said in a statement.

Police said these armed robberies at the following times and locations are also possibly linked:

• 2900 block of North Clark Street on Wednesday, May 4, at 10:45 p.m.

• 2600 block of North Bosworth Avenue on Wednesday, May 4 at 10:50 p.m.

• 1100 block of West Wellington Avenue on Wednesday, May 4 at 11 p.m.

• 3000 block of North Racine Avenue on Thursday, May 5 at 10 p.m.

• 2600 block of North Racine Avenue on Thursday, May 5 at 10:26 p.m.

• 700 block of West Aldine Avenue on Friday, May 6, at 12:30 a.m.

• 1100 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Friday, May 6, at 3 a.m. The victim of this robbery was a DePaul University student.

Brian Comer is the president of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association - a group expressing concerns about the uptick to Chicago Police at the community meeting.

"This is an opportunity for our neighborhood to really take hold of itself and start becoming really active partners with police here in the 18th District," Comer said.

In Lakeview, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) also issued a public safety notice in the wake of armed robberies in the area. Tunney wrote that he met with Town Hall (19th) District Cmdr. Amin Jessani, who said additional police resources will be deployed.

The police resources will be focused on an area from Belmont Avenue south to Fullerton Avenue and from DuSable Lake Shore Drive west to Racine Avenue. Fullerton Avenue divides the Town Hall (19th) District from the Near North (18th) District.

"This area corresponds to the recent armed robberies and it includes several busy CTA stations and business corridors. Officers from citywide units will be deployed to the 19th District to boost local staffing numbers and officers stationed in the 19th District will be working increased hours," Tunney wrote. "New 'mission teams' of patrolling beat officers and detectives will be assigned to each robbery case and these teams will be out talking to neighbors and collecting evidence."

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.