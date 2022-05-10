Dakotah Earley, 23, undergoes more surgeries days after being shot in Lincoln Park robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dakotah Earley had another round of surgeries Monday, three days after he was shot and critically wounded in a robbery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The 23-year-old culinary arts student was shot at close range in a robbery at Wayne and Webster avenues early Friday morning. According to a GoFundMe, Earley had a surgery on his stomach. He was also expected to have his left foot amputated, but his family said his foot improved after being connected to an oxygen machine and it is now undecided whether the amputation will go ahead.

That decision will be made in the days to come, family said.

According to a relative, doctors already had to remove part of Earley's colon and much of his jaw in previous surgeries.

Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue near Webster Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday when a robber came out of hiding and pointed a gun at him. After giving the offender his bag, Earley reached for the gun, and both fell to the ground as they struggled over the gun.

A second robber, also armed with a gun, rushed up; and as the victim was struggling with the first robber, one of them can be heard demanding the passcode to his phone. Then the first robber shot the victim and took his cell phone.

As the victim was lying on the ground, the robber asked him again for his passcode before shooting him a second time. After asking the victim for his passcode again, the victim tells him some numbers before screaming in pain, and the robber shoots him a third time while he's still lying in the street.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the back, and one gunshot wound to the head -- resulting in partial loss of his colon.

A source tells CBS 2 that police have located the suspect's vehicle.