Man shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park robbery; DePaul student robbed blocks away

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded during a robbery early Friday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, just blocks away from where a DePaul University student was robbed.

A man in his 20s was walking on Wayne Avenue near Webster Avenue around 3 a.m., when a man with a gun demanded the victim's phone. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has obtained video and still images of the crime.

.@cbschicago has obtained HORRIFYING video of shooting overnight in #LincolnPark. These are still images we screenshot of violent incident. You can see victim handing over his belongings. He fights back. A 2nd gunman exits white sedan. 3 shots are fired before shooters drive off pic.twitter.com/9uRxIbvXSE — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) May 6, 2022

The victim gave the man his bag, then grabbed for the gun, and both fell to the ground during the struggle.

A second robber with a gun rushed up; then the first robber shot the man, and took his cell phone.

As the victim was lying on the ground, the robber shot him two more times.

Police said the victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, with two gunshot wounds to the back, and one gunshot wound to the head.

Around the same time of that shooting, just a few blocks away near Clifton Avenue and Fullerton Parkway, a DePaul University student was robbed on campus, when a white sedan pulled up alongside him, a passenger got out, and demanded his belongings at gunpoint.

The student was not injured.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), whose ward includes the location where the man was shot, said police have told him the two robberies are connected. He said the victim of the shooting was in surgery on Friday and is "fighting for his life."

No one was in custody Friday afternoon in either incident.