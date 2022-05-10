3 people robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview East
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview East overnight.
Police said two men with guns approached three victims on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Cornelia Avenue.
Police said the offenders took the victim's cell phones and wallets before driving off in a dark colored sedan.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
