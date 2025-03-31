National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Newton County, Indiana during Sunday storms

The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that a tornado touched down in Newton County, Indiana, during severe storms that swept briskly through the greater Chicago area the day before.

The NWS said an EF-0 tornado started in at 2:28 p.m. near West 600 North about 2 miles east of U.S. 41 in an agricultural area. The tornado uprooted several trees near a barn, and tracked northeast along West 700 North before crossing Route 41.

The tornado snapped more trees along its northeasterly path before dissipating in the area of Lake Village and Schneider.

The NWS also reported widespread damaging winds ranging from 70 mph to 90 mph blasted through eastern Lake County and central and northern Porter County in Indiana.

These winds snapped and uprooted trees, took down power lines, and damaged farm buildings. The worst damage was around Valparaiso — especially near U.S. 30.

Valparaiso was where a semi-trailer truck flipped over on the grounds of an the Pratt Industries corrugated packaging plant during the storm — killing the driver. The NWS noted that several structures also lost roofing materials in Valparaiso, and trees were snapped and fell onto houses.

In Roselawn, Indiana, which straddles Jasper and Newton counties about 40 minutes east of Kankakee, strong winds uprooted trees that ended up landing on houses and garages. The trees also ripped siding off houses.

Wind gusts topped out at 81 mph in Valparaiso, Indiana, 75 mph in Lakes of the Four Seasons in Indiana, and 74 mph in Gary, Indiana, and Lynwood, Illinois, during the Sunday storms.