Truck flips over, driver killed amid dangerous winds in Northwest Indiana

Adam Harrington
A semi-trailer truck overturned in an industrial park in Valparaiso, Indiana Sunday afternoon, killing the driver.

The truck flipped over amid dangerously strong winds Sunday. Wind gusts of 81 mph were reported during storms that pounded the greater Chicago area, and especially Northwest Indiana, and also prompted tornado warnings.

At 4:15 p.m., Porter County, Indiana Sheriff's officers were called for the crash on the property of Pratt Industries, a corrugated packaging manufacturer located at 3050 Anthony Pratt Dr. in Valparaiso.

Officers found the truck on its side.

Police believe the truck was headed east through the Pratt Industries property when the strong crosswinds blew it over. The driver — Jagbir Singh, 34, of Ontario, Canada — was found outside the passenger compartment, police said.

Further information on the crash was not available late Sunday.

