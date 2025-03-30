Risk of severe storms Sunday for Chicago area. Here's what to expect.

CBS News Chicago

The risk of severe weather we've been talking about for a week will arrive this afternoon with all threats possible. During the overnight, the Storm Prediction Center released today's risk for severe weather, with slight changes.

One model puts the rough weather in our viewing area by noon, a little sooner than some other models. Storm movement will be from the west-southwest to the east-northeast.

Damaging winds up to 70mph will be the primary concern. Storms producing large hail and tornadoes will also be possible. At this point, the best area for tornado warnings will be south of Chicago, from Kankakee to La Porte, southward.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Isolated morning thunderstorms. Strong storms arrive by early afternoon. Storms could be severe, with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes. High of 68.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, 35.

MONDAY: Early morning rain and wet snow are possible. It will be mostly cloudy and much colder, with a high of 43.

