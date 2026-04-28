Man charged in death of CFD Firefighter Michael Altman in Rogers Park fire arraigned Tuesday

The man accused of starting the Rogers Park apartment fire that led to Chicago firefighter Michael Altman's death will be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Sheaves Slate used to live in the building in Rogers Park that was set on fire, but is now homeless. They said he kept returning to the apartments, even threatening his former roommate's new roommates.

Slate faces two felony murder charges and two arson charges for Altman's death from injuries he sustained battling that blaze on March 16. Altman, 32, fell from the first floor of the four-story building into the basement.

Around 100 firefighters responded to the fire in the 1700 block of W. North Shore Ave. just before 11:30 a.m. that day.

Slate's criminal history includes at least three arrests since July 2025. He had been on court supervision since October after pleading guilty to retail theft. A warrant had been issued for failure to appear in court on new charges of theft and possessing drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Slate is due in court for his arraignment Tuesday morning. Altman was buried after a private funeral on March 31, after a public service was delayed when his widow went into labor with their daughter.