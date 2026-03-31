Chicago firefighter Michael Altman to be laid to rest after private funeral

Fallen Chicago firefighter/EMT Michael Altman will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

The service will be small and private, unlike the original plan.

Altman's funeral was originally scheduled for Friday of last week, but was postponed after his widow went into Labor on Thursday — the same day as his wake.

Just hours before the visitation service started, Altman's widow went into labor, delivering a healthy baby girl.

The Altman family will hold services Tuesday morning at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, and at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip.

The funeral is by invitation only. But supporters are encouraged to line the route from the funeral home to the cemetery, beginning at 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue.

The public can give their final salute along this route around 11 a.m.

Hundreds of family, friends, and fellow firefighters turned out for Altman's wake on Thursday of last week. His widow was not there, as she was in the hospital giving birth to their second child.

The 32-year-old Altman, a fourth-generation member of the Chicago Fire Department, died one day after being severely injured as he and a hundred other firefighters battled a fire inside an apartment building on North Shore Avenue in Rogers Park on Monday, March 16.

Sheaves Slate, 27, has been charged with murder in Altman's death, accused of starting the fire that killed him. Prosecutors said when the first floor of the building collapsed, Altman fell into the fire and was engulfed in flames.

Altman's loss hit the Chicago Fire Department especially hard because of his deep family history. He was a fourth-generation firefighter, and his grandfather, Edward P. Altman Jr., served as fire commissioner from 1996 to 1999. The senior Altman died in 2020.

Altman was on the job for nearly two years.

Altman also received a huge turnout when people gathered to salute his body moving from the Cook County morgue to the funeral home on March 20.

"We had children lined up with flags or just holding their heart, holding their hand over their heart. It meant so much to see that. So much support," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "And for the family, I'm sure it meant a lot too."

Meanwhile, the Oak Lawn bar Reilly's Daughter is now selling shirts and sweat shirts online to raise money for Altman's widow, toddler, and newborn.